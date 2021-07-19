Tellor Trading Down 25.9% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $50.81 million and $20.42 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $28.76 or 0.00097007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,845,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,766,476 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.