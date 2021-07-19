TenX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,185.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $552,185.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

