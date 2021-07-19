Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,622 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 4.0% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Teradyne worth $59,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 27,518 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $3,510,471.26. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $59,121.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,293. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.17. 31,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

