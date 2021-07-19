Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the period. Ternium comprises approximately 0.9% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ternium by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 303,350 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $42.58. 26,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.