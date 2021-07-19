Terra Virtua Kolect Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.48 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $24.79 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012599 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00743373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.