Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $536,191.49

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $536,191.49 and approximately $111.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,595.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.01332259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.31 or 0.00380155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00080395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003760 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

