Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Tetra Tech worth $38,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

