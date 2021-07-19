Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

