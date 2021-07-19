Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $668,214.58. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 34,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $2,230,925.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,740. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.