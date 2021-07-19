TFI International (TFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (TSE:TFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.