TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

