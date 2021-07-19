TFI International (TFII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TFII opened at $97.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TFI International to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

