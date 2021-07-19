The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

The AES has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $23.58. 7,643,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

