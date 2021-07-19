The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The AZEK in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $34,237,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,045,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The AZEK news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock valued at $11,506,182 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.