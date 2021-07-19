The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NTB opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

