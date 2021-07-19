The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post sales of $3.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.91 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.