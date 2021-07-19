The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $31.83 on Monday. The Chemours has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Chemours by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Chemours by 62.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

