The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.20% of The Clorox worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $186.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $170.50 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

