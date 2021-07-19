The Coca-Cola Company Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE KO opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $243.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

