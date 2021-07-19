The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 512.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock worth $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $328.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

