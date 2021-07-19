The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 89.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GCV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,675. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

