The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 50.6% in June

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

