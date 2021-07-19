The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Apria (NYSE:APR) to Neutral

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APR. initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE APR opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.39 million and a PE ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

