The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,342.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of GS stock opened at $364.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

