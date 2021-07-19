The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $364.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Insiders sold a total of 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

