The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Buy

KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KSRYY opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53. KOSÉ has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

