The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.18.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.