The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $57.91 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $57.91 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.