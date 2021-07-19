The Graph Trading Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $46.30 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.