The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,883,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE HIG opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

