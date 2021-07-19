The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $50,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $58,883,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

