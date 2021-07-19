The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) is Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes comprises 12.2% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 24.44% of The Howard Hughes worth $1,281,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,280,000 after buying an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after acquiring an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

NYSE HHC traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

