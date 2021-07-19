The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,950 shares during the quarter. The Middleby accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of The Middleby worth $39,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.12. 8,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.