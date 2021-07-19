The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Up 24.3% in June

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,819,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

