The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $23,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.47, for a total transaction of $23,933.75.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $23,545.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,179,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

