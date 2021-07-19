The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

PNC stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.86. 6,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,355. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

