The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

The Southern has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 615,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. The Southern has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

