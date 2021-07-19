The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,425 shares of company stock worth $2,272,721 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.20. 425,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

