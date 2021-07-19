The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

