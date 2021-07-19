The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. The Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

