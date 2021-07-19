The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The York Water stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The York Water has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The York Water by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 1,866.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The York Water by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in The York Water by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

