THEKEY (TKY) Trading 30.4% Lower This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $51,383.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

