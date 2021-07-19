Thisoption Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $840,326.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

