Thomas A. Gendron Sells 1,389 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. 260,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.