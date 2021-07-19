Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.
THX remained flat at $C$0.33 on Monday. 358,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$205.78 million and a P/E ratio of -82.50. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.
About Thor Explorations
