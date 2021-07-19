Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Price Target Raised to C$0.70

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.12% from the stock’s current price.

THX remained flat at $C$0.33 on Monday. 358,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$205.78 million and a P/E ratio of -82.50. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

