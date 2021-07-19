THORChain Market Capitalization Achieves $861.06 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. THORChain has a total market cap of $861.06 million and approximately $70.21 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00011943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00099190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00146295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.87 or 0.99703818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

