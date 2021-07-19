Throne Price Reaches $1.22 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Throne coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Throne has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $333,655.48 and approximately $32,876.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00100335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00147414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,312.87 or 1.00110741 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.