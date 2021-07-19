Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Shares Down 4.1%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 57,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 64,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTR shares. Cormark set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

