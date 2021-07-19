TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 22% Lower This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $77,471.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,840.17 or 1.00036920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.