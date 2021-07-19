Tornado (TCORE) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Tornado has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $36.47 or 0.00116654 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $218,822.37 and approximately $45,223.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00099423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00146789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,239.92 or 0.99923671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

